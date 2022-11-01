Mumbai: Traffic cops to sensitise car drivers, co-passengers as mandatory seatbelt rule comes into force from today | Representative photo

Mumbai: Sensitising errant four-wheeler drivers and co-passengers will be the focus of police as the rule to strap on seatbelts in cars in Mumbai comes into force from Tuesday, a traffic police official said.

The Mumbai Police had last month issued a notification saying it will be mandatory for the driver and co-passengers to wear seatbelts from November 1.

Read Also Attention Mumbaikars! Seatbelts mandatory for all car passengers from today

The traffic police official on Monday said action will be taken against violators.

"While taking action against motorists and co-passengers, our focus will be to sensitise the drivers and co-passengers found not wearing seatbelts," he said.

The traffic police have been directed to take action against the drivers not wearing seatbelts, the official said, adding that they will issue warnings to the passengers of four-wheelers which do not have rear seat belts.

Police will ask the owners of such cars to install the rear seat belts, he said.

As per provisions of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, whosoever drives a motor vehicle without wearing a safety belt or carries passengers not wearing seat belts shall be punished.

The decision to make it mandatory for all passengers came after industrialist Cyrus Mistry died in a car accident after a tragic crash earlier in September.

MTP on October 14 had provided time for all motorists to 'install' seatbelts in cases where some vehicles did not have the facility, especially in the back seats. They were given time till November 1 for the same.