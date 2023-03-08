Mumbai traffic cops fine over 10k for driving without helmets; 73 for drunk driving on Holi

Representative Image | BL Soni/FPJ

Mumbai: The city traffic cops on March 7, Holi, penalised over 10,000 bikers for not wearing helmets and 73 motorists for drunk driving, said officials. The official added that of the 73 motorists, 65 were bike users.

According to news agency ANI, they also caught eight four-wheelers for driving the influence of alcohol. The traffic police also fined 746 motorcycle users for riding triple seats and 10,215 bikers for being helmetless, he said.

"Due to Holi and Shab-e-Barat on Tuesday, we conducted a special drive and penalised people who were found violating traffic norms," the official was quoted by the news agency PTI.