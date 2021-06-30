Mumbai: Traffic cop trapped for graft, caught accepting Rs 2,000 from delivery person

Mumbai: A 56-year-old traffic policeman attached to Dahisar traffic division was caught red-handed while taking a bribe of ₹2,000 from a delivery man of a food aggregator in Mumbai by the Mumbai unit of Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday. The delivery man was allegedly caught with his vehicle on the zebra crossing and upon checking, had pending fines of over ₹8,000 and a bribe was demanded to settle the fine.

According to ACB officials, the assistant police inspector Surendra Ghegdemal, 56, was on traffic duty near Thakur Complex in Kandivali (E) on June 27, when he caught a delivery person on the zebra crossing, violating the traffic norms. Ghegdemal then asked the delivery person to come to the police station and checked his vehicle for pending fines, which went upto ₹8,000. As the delivery person was unable to pay the fine, he waited for over an hour, and then Ghegdemal approached him and asked a bribe of ₹2,000 to release him and the vehicle.

The delivery person left the traffic chowky without the vehicle and approached the Anti Corruption Bureau, who registered a case the next day. During probe, it was revealed that the allegations leveled by the delivery person against Ghegdemal were true, following which a trap was laid on Tuesday and the traffic policeman was caught accepting the bribe. The ACB are probing the matter and have booked Ghegdemal under relevant sections.