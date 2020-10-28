Mumbai traffic constable Eknath Parthe, assaulted by woman, felicitated for keeping his cool

The incident took place on October 23 afternoon at Cotton Exchange Naka in Kalbadevi, where traffic police constable Eknath Parthe intercepted the two-wheeler on which the accused woman was riding pillion without a helmet.

After stopping the two-wheeler, an argument ensued regarding the fine. During the argument the woman allegedly started thrashing the constable in full public view. In the video, the woman is seen claiming that the constable had verbally abused her, while the latter is seen refuting her allegation.

Even as Parthe was being assaulted, a crowd gathered at the scene and some bystanders were seen shooting the assault on their mobile phones.

After sometime, woman police personnel reached the spot and the accused identified as Sadvika Tiwari (30) and her associate Mohsin Khan (26) were taken to Lokmanya Tilak Marg police station. A case was registered against the duo under section 353 (assaulting a public servant) and other relevant provisions of the IPC. The Sadvika Tiwari and Mohsin Khan were later arrested.

Meanwhile according to an official release by the traffic police said that Parthe had not used foul language and had addressed both the accused in a polite manner. The traffic police authorities said that Parthe addressed the accused as “sir” and “madam”, but the accused have falsely accused the constable of verbally abusing them.