Mumbai: Traffic congestion reported at various spots, city police registers 555 cases for lockdown violation

A senior traffic police official of the Eastern suburbs said that a similar congestion had built up on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) near Vikhroli, and that too was due to the checking. A police officer said that there was a slight confusion among motorists about the travel restrictions in the new lockdown like curbs that was extended until May 15. "While some motorists who were caught travelling without a valid reason claimed they were unaware of the new rules, the others said that they had to complete unavoidable errands which were pent up in the last lockdown," said the official.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Mumbai Police registered 555 cases against people violating the lockdown rules in the city. Of the 555 cases registered, 210 were booked for stepping out without a valid reason, 132 for not wearing a mask in public and 11 for gathering in public places. While six cases each were registered against hotel establishments and betel shops, 154 cases were recorded against other shop owners.

Police said 13 cases were registered against hawkers, 18 against people who violated the quarantine rules and five for traffic violations. Chaitanya S, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) said that the most violations recorded on Sunday were in the north region of the city, between Goregaon and Dahisar.