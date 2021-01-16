Mumbai Traffic Advisory: No parking, road closed on Marine Drive for Kisan Alliance Morcha

Mumbai: Traffic diversions and road closures will be seen in Mumbai on Saturday due to the farmers' agitation in the city, officials said.

A number of NGOs and farmer associations have come together to organise the Kisan Alliance Morcha in support of the farmers' agitation against the new farm laws, between 2 pm and 4 pm, wherein over 58,000 people are expected to attend.

In the light of the Morcha, the Mumbai Traffic Police have advised the citizens and motorists to not park their vehicles on the NS Road (Marine Drive) from Morning 9.00 am till evening 7.00 pm.

Police said that due to the heavy presence of agitating farmers, the south bound arm of the NS Road will be closed for vehicular movement. The Morcha will start from the Islam Gymkhana and then head towards Azad Maidan. Moreover, police have also requested citizens to refrain from parking in by lanes as well. The alternative route suggested is to take the CSMT Road to reach destination.

The Kisan Morcha Alliance was formed after hundreds of organizations in Mumbai came together to support the farmers' agitation. The members supporting the Morcha include Justice Kolse Patil, Maulana Hafiz, Sayyed Athar, Medha Patkar, Maulana Mehmood Daryabadi and others.