Mumbai: Traders union voices concerns over clones of banned apps

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT ) has complained of re-entry of banned Chinese apps in India under masked identities, raising serious security concerns related to data mining and harvesting of Indian users by hostile entities.

In a formal complaint to Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and IT Minister Ashwani Vaishnav, the traders’ representative has sought urgent legal action.

India had banned and restricted several apps like Tik Tok, Shareit, AppLock, PlayIt, Inshot, and Camscanner, and had raised serious concerns of collecting data in a surreptitious manner that compromised personal information of users, further posing a severe threat to national security.

As per the CAIT complaint, many apps have resurfaced in a new avatar. CAIT general secretary Praveen Khandelwal said, “A few months after the ban on some Chinese Apps, clone apps started appearing on play store, which shows clear signs of being masked clones of the originally banned apps. The modus-operandi is to relaunch them with similar looking names and icons.”

He said that it’s relatively easy to launch apps on app stores; all one needs is to create developer accounts with different names.

The modus operandi circumvents the intent and safeguards of the prohibition imposed by the Government of India on these specific apps, the traders’ representative has said.

According to Khandelwal, the owners of the relaunched clones are the same as those of the banned apps. Even the backend infrastructure, technology, data servers and storage policy is likely to be the same as that of the banned apps.

Thereby the risks of misuse of Indian users’ data and transmission of such data outside India, as also abuse by elements hostile to national security continues to exist.

IT and data security expert Sameer Desai said, “The intent behind the ban was to address concerns that these apps were stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorised manner to servers with locations outside India.”

He said the compilation of the data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of the nation.