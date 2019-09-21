Mumbai: Toy factory looted, accused arrested

Mumbai Sewree police on Thursday arrested two persons within hours after they allegedly broke into a toy factory in Darukhana area. The accused have been identified as Sunil Upadhyay, 33, and Vikramjeet Yadav, 23.

According to the police, a toy factory in their jurisdiction was burgled and three computers, printer and few games were reportedly stolen. The accused were caught on the Close Circuit Television Camera footage of the company.

Police immediately identified one of the accused as Upadhyay, a resident of Darukhana, after. Police team arrested him from his home later apprehended Yadav as well. Police have recovered all the the stolen property from the accused.