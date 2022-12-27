Mumbai: Toxic fumes from waste disposal incinerator | Govandi-Deonar locals set up their own air purifier

Representational photo |

Mumbai: As Mumbai's sole biomedical waste disposal incinerator at Deonar has been emitting toxic fumes into the nearby residential areas for years, an activist has set up a portable air monitoring system in one of the houses and experienced a reasonable difference in the air quality after consistently measuring a 'very poor' air quality since the start of December.

The locals of Govandi and Deonar areas have suffered immensely after the set up of the biomedical incinerator in 2009. A Right To Information (RTI) on the medical records of people infected with tuberculosis (TB), respiratory diseases and lung cancer in the ward had revealed a concerning trend of at least 4,500-5,000 people being diagnosed with TB every year and the number of deaths due to the disease from 2013 till May 2022 were 1,877.

"We have approached the court and requested various authorities to make a concrete decision and move the incinerator from our area. But we have to deal with this problem on our own till a decision has been taken because after all, it is our health concern and it's affecting our bodies as we breathe polluted air day-in and day-out," said Fayyaz Shaikh, president of NGO Govandi New Sangam Welfare Society.

The residents have installed their own air purifying system after they kept recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of more than 300 every day since the beginning of this month. "After the air purifier was installed, the AQI dropped and recorded between 150-250. This is an indoor purifier installed in one house, in the same way, we are encouraging the others to install it," added Shaikh.

The locals have also urged the government to either move the incinerator or install separate biomedical waste incinerators at individual hospitals in the city to avoid the concentration of the pollution in one single place.

The proposal for the incinerator, which was supposed to be shifted to Raigad, had been delisted, according to authorities. The citizens also filed a public interest litigation (PIL) at the Bombay High Court which referred to the matter as 'serious concerns' and directed the Maharashtra Government, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and the BMC to file their replies before the next hearing on Jan 16, 2023.