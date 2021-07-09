Mumbai: Tourists taking mini buses, private vehicles

Tourists are flocking to local spots in and around Mumbai. However, the bus associations claim that their buses aren't getting that much traction as people are going by their own private vehicles in small groups. This has apparently also led to a new trend of hiring tempo traveller minibusses that will accommodate less than 15 passengers.

In fact a meeting also took place between the Private Bus Owners Associations and the Transport department officials over taking steps to revive the business of private bus operators earlier this week. It has been just over a month since unlock guidelines have been eased and Mumbaikars are flocking to various tourist hotspots like Lonavala, Khandala, Khopoli, Alibaug, Matheran and Mahabaleshwar despite checks being carried out by Police. As per figures, the Lonavala police collected fines of over Rs 12.30 lakh from tourists in months of May and June for flouting Covid norms.

“These minibusses are running packed. Most of these are booked by small families. Our buses are running empty and are on losses. There has been a switch in the way people travel as either minibusses or private cars are being used to travel to these tourist places,” said a member of Mumbai Bus Malak Sanghatana who also met authorities from Transport Department on easing the financial situation for these private bus operators.

There are around 37,000 private operated buses in Mumbai out of which close to 30 percent or so are less than 21 seater mini buses or tempo travellers. The school buses are lying on the road as educational institutions are shut owing to online classes. Only 30 percent of office staff are being ferried as many offices are still operating from home, 30 percent of tourist buses are operational while inter-city buses are not working with full demand. Lastly, the buses meant for international tourists are lying idle.

Sources in the Transport department said that the delegation had come to meet them to ease the financial burden faced by the bus operators. The bus operators claim that the government has done little for the 90,000-odd private bus owners and operators across the state.