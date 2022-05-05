Mumbai: Tormented by loan sharks, 38-year-old man ends life

A 38-year-old man had allegedly died by suicide at his home in Kurar on Wednesday. The family told police that he was allegedly being threatened and harassed by loan sharks following which he had taken the extreme step. Loan sharks had been sending messages and calling up his colleagues and were maligning his name, his family said.

According to the Kurar police, the complainant in the case is Duttguru Korgaonkar ,39, an imitation jewellery businessman and resident of Kurar Village in Malad. On April 18, Korgaonkar had gone to his village at Kudal in Sindhudurg, while his brother Sandeep stayed behind.

In his statement to police, Duttguru said that on April 23, Sandeep had called him and informed that despite not having taken any loan, he had been receiving phone calls from different numbers, asking him to repay it.

Sandeep also informed Duttguru that the loan sharks had also been calling Sandeep’s colleagues at work and, in turn, the colleagues had been questioning Sandeep about these calls, Duttguru told police in his statement.

On April 24, Duttguru returned to Mumbai and on April 27, Sandeep had given a written complaint to the Kurar police about the harassment he had been facing from loan sharks and also informed police about the derogatory messages and obscene images he had been receiving from loan sharks.

As per Duttguru, on Wednesday between 11am and 12pm, when Sandeep was alone at home, he hanged himself. On being informed, the Kurar police had registered a case of accidental death in the matter.

Police have received at least five mobile numbers from which loan sharks were sending messages to Sandeep’s friends, colleagues and neighbours, in order to defame him. A case been registered by police on charges of abetment of suicide, cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, punishment for defamation and punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource.

In March, this year, a 43-year-old woman from Bhayandar had died by suicide after allegedly being harassed by loan sharks.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 11:29 PM IST