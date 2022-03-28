Mumbai: Tope gets skill development while minority affairs to Awhad; Malik to be minister without portfolio

Days after the Nationalist Congress Party decided to relieve Nawab Malik from the responsibility of two departments, the state general administration department on Monday issued a government notification whereby the skill development department will now be held by the Public Health Department while Housing Minister Jitendra Aghadi will hold additional charge of the minority affairs department.

Malik, who was holding these departments, will continue to be the minister without portfolios in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Malik will also continue to get his salary and perks while his offices at the Mantralaya and Vidhan Bhavan with the staff assigned for the cabinet ministers will continue to be operational.

As reported by the Free Press Journal, NCP at the meeting charged by the party chief Sharad Pawar on March 17 had decided that it won’t succumb to BJP’s pressure and seek Malik’s resignation. However, the party decided that in order to avoid the functioning of these departments they will be allocated to Tope and Awhad while rejecting BJP's demand for Malik's resignation.

On the last day of the budget session, Thackeray also clarified that Malik won't be asked to resign while lashing out at BJP for running a campaign about his alleged links with underworld kingpin Dawood Ibrahim.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 08:49 PM IST