Mumbai: Toddler falls into open manhole in Kashimira, dies

A five-year-old boy died after he fell into an open manhole located inside the premises of a newly built sprawling residential society in the Hatkesh area of Kashimira on Wednesday. The boy has been identified as Abbas. It has been alleged that the negligence of the construction firm which shouldered the responsibility of maintaining the building was primarily responsible for the child's death.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 12:15 AM IST