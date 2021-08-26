e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

All Afghan nationals must travel to India only on e-Visa, says governmentUnion minister Narayan Rane to move an application on Wednesday in Bombay High Court for quashing of FIRs against him
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 12:15 AM IST

Mumbai: Toddler falls into open manhole in Kashimira, dies

Suresh Golani
Advertisement

A five-year-old boy died after he fell into an open manhole located inside the premises of a newly built sprawling residential society in the Hatkesh area of Kashimira on Wednesday. The boy has been identified as Abbas. It has been alleged that the negligence of the construction firm which shouldered the responsibility of maintaining the building was primarily responsible for the child's death.

ALSO READ

Mumbai: Two scooter-borne cousins killed in hit-and-run

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 12:15 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal