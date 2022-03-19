Mumbai: To solve problem of flooding in Dadar and Parel during monsoon, IIT Bombay suggests to create underground holding ponds

In a bid to solve the problem of flooding in Dadar and Parel during monsoon, IIT Bombay suggested to create a under ground huge holding pound of 17000 m2 at Purandare stadium.

"From our analysis the present station located in St Xavier's ground and Pramod Mahajan Park in its present form can catter to only around 10 percent catchment are to countrybuting to flooding to Dader , Parel . The flooding in the railway premises is caused due to discharge of flood waters from the Dader Hindmata area. Hence an underground holding ponds at Purandare stadium on the upstream side with area o17000 m2 is advisable as permanent holding pond. As this is out side the railway premises additional studies should be carried out by MCGM for long term measures to reduce the flooding in Dadar, Parel areas " read the draft of final report of IIT Bombay, which is submitted to the railway on March 8th 2022.

Apart from that IIT Bombay also suggested to create a additional rail side 700 meter long , 3 meters width with depth of 1.5 meter and drain between Dadar and Parel.

IIT Bombay also suggested desilting of the culverts below the track by using State of art equipment like cutter robot etc on regular basis during monsoon and during the enterevent dry period during the monsoon and install latest rain gauges and flow level sensors for better alerts.

Apart from Dadar , Parel areas , Kurla LTT section also part of this study. IIT Bombay also suggested desilting of culverts of north side of Kurla suburban section on priority basis which blocked. "Cleaning it would make available of 23.89 m3/square of capacity which would reduce the flooding in Kurla section" read the report. Kurla secttion considered one of the most sensitive location of CRs suburban section in terms of flooding during monsoon.

Apart from that that IIT engineers also suggested to enhance the capacity of sewer systems and also create additional capacity for the smooth flow of storage water during monsoon at Kurla.

Removal of drain wall / side weir between the BMC drain and the downstream exit of the 5.18 diameter culverts adjacent to the carshed nullah, LTT near railway colony . Earlier on its preliminary reports creation pf two huge holding ponds also suggested by the engineers of IIT Bombay in December 2021, which are also part of final draft of this reports.

Earlier in June 2021 that time ministry of railway directed railway authorities of Mumbai to rope in Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) to suggest the smart measures to tackle monsoon-related problems.

In its preliminary report, IIT Bombay suggested creation of some 'holding ponds' for imidiate relief at Dadar-Lower Parel areas to avoid flooding on the tracks in December 2021.

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 09:03 PM IST