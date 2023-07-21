Mumbai To Receive More Rainfall Over The Weekend; IMD Predicts Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall In City | File Photo

Mumbai received an average 100mm rainfall in the last 24 hours and the weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy showers in the city and suburbs along with strong winds over the next one day.

After a heavy downpour on Wednesday, which caused water-logging in many low-lying areas and affected local services, the rain intensity reduced early Thursday morning and there were no showers in some parts of the city.

The city received an average 100mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8am on Thursday, a civic official said. The city, eastern and western suburbs recorded an average rainfall of 95.39mm, 96.70mm and 110.45mm, respectively, during the period.

IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall

The India Meteorological Department’s Mumbai centre has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs in the next 24 hours, with a possibility of occasional gusty winds reaching 50-60kmph, the official said.

The state government issued an advisory asking people not to step out of homes unless necessary.

Commuters claimed trains were running 10-15 minutes late

Railway authorities said local train services were normal on both the Central Railway and Western Railway routes. But some commuters claimed the trains were running 10-15 minutes late.

The spokesperson for Western Railway assured the public that their suburban train services were operating as per schedule. Similarly, Central Railway’s spokesperson stated that services were running normally on all corridors, including the crucial CSMT-Kalyan main line and CSMT-Panvel Harbour Line.

The rail authorities advised travellers to stay updated on the latest developments and to plan their journeys accordingly.

BEST claimed services were running normally

Meanwhile, BEST claimed that its bus services were running normally. However, numerous passengers complained about significant delays and long wait times at various locations across the city, including Nariman Point. Vilas Shinde, a regular commuter, shared his frustrating experience of waiting for over 45 minutes for bus route number 115 near YB Chavhan between 1:15pm and 2pm.

“Overcrowded queues and irregular bus services have not only inconvenienced daily commuters but also raised concerns about the reliability and efficiency of the public transport system in Mumbai,” said one transport expert, adding that many commuters such as Shine were forced to endure prolonged waits.

