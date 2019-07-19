Mumbai to receive light rain for next four days; while intensity of rainfall to go up in Maharashtra

Mumbai to see light rain for at least for the next four days, while the rain is expected to revive in interior Maharashtra from Friday.

According to the Hindustan Times, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) district rainfall forecast said light to moderate rain is expected over the north Konkan coast from July 19 to July 22. “Active monsoon conditions are expected to revive by Tuesday with isolated spells of heavy rain till Friday. Before that, low rain activity, as witnessed over the past four to five days, is likely to continue,” an IMD official told the leading daily.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet told the leading daily, “As a result, the westerly winds, which play a major role in bringing rains over the coast, are weak. The formation of a well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is likely to lead higher moisture incursions, bringing good rains over south Konkan, Vidarbha, Marathwada and other parts of Maharashtra as well as central India from Friday onwards.”

On the other hand, Private weather forecasting agency Skymet said Monsoon rains will now revive over most parts of Vidarbha. Already, many districts of Marathwada and a few districts of Vidarbha such as Nanded, Parbhani, Latur, Bramhapuri and Nagpur have observed light to moderate rains. Further, between July 20 and 23, we expect many parts of Maharashtra to witness light to moderate rains with isolated heavy spells. By July 23, Mumbai rains will once again return with a bang and continue until July 26. During this period, the entire region of Konkan and Goa may receive moderate to a few heavy spells of rain.