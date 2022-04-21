Mumbai to host India's first International Cruise Conference on May 14 & 15

Mumbai: The Indian cruise market has the potential to grow by 10X over the next decade, driven by rising demand and disposable incomes, said Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and AYUSH, Government of India in a press conference on Thursday. Wherein he also announced the upcoming 1st Incredible India International Cruise Conference 2022 that will be held on 14th to 15th May 2022.

The Minister said India is gearing up to be a magnificent cruise destination and capture the growing market. “Indian cruise market has the potential to grow by ten times over the next decade”, he said adding, “The flagship Sagarmala initiative by PM Narendra Modi is connecting the ports of Chennai, Vizag and Andaman with Goa, which receive maximum tourists."

During the press conference, he also unveiled the brochure, logo, and the conference's mascot - Captain Cruzo. The event website – www.iiicc2022.in.

"The conference on international cruise tourism aims to showcase India as a desired destination for cruise passengers, highlight the regional connectivity, and disseminate information about India's preparedness for developing the cruise tourism sector," the Minister said.

The two-day international conference will witness participation from stakeholders, including international and Indian cruise lines operators, investors, global cruise consultants/experts, senior government officials from the Ministry of Home, Finance, Tourism, and Ports and Shipping, state maritime boards, state tourism boards, senior port officials, river cruise operators, tour operators, and travel agents, among others.

Speaking on occasion, Dr Sanjeev Ranjan, IAS, Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, highlighted the number of path breaking changes to promote cruise tourism in India, which resulted in a 35 percent year-on-year growth in cruise tourism until the COVID pandemic set in. "In 2019, we had more than 400 Cruise vessels coming to our shores, and reached four lakh cruise passengers," he said. The secretary added that despite the COVID setback, our ports have been able to develop the infrastructure needed to make the landing of cruise passengers easier in the last two years.

Similarly, Rajiv Jalota, IAS, Chairman, Mumbai Port Authority said, "Through this initiative, we aim to promote cruise tourism and attract tourists with specific interests. Mumbai has been the cruise capital of India and has persistently seen a rise in the growth of cruise passengers and cruise vessels before the pandemic." River cruise tourism has also seen a substantial rise in the past few years in the northeast and northern part of the country. In addition, small cruise vessel manufacturing demand seems to be coming from various parts of India.

"To leverage this we have organized the two-day conference," he said.

Sanjay Bandopadhyay IAS, Chairman- Inland Waterways Authority of India, said, "This conference will attract more global players and will have all the operators in global cruise tourism. River tourism is one of the fastest-growing sectors and brings revenue and employment to cruise operators, people, and many related industries."

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 11:10 PM IST