Mumbai to get two new animal crematoriums at Deonar and Malad

The Long Dream of the crematorium for animal owners is soon going to become a reality. As Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation finalised a Contractor who is going to construct two new Pipe Natural Gas (PNG) crematoriums for animals in Malad and Deonar at the cost of Rs 17 crore.

As there is very less private crematorium for animals in Mumbai especially for pets, owners also faces many issues like shortage of ambulance to carry their injured, or deceased paw-mates to the hospital or crematoriums.

This plan was made by BMC two years back, but failed. And now with the help of Tata Trust, they have started the work on the hospital for animals along with crematorium in Mahalaxmi. This will be the third crematorium in Mumbai after Malad and Deonar. The trust will look after all the expenses of the crematorium.

The capacity of an incinerator at Malad will be 50 kg per hour, whereas the capacity of the Deonar will be 500 kg per hour. A 2,000 sq ft crematorium will be constructed in Malad and a 500 sq ft one in Deonar.