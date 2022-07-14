e-Paper Get App

Mumbai to get heavy rainfall on Thursday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad as ‘vulnerable’ districts on Thursday.

Sherine RajUpdated: Thursday, July 14, 2022, 09:06 AM IST
Mumbai to get heavy rainfall on Thursday | PTI

Mumbai is likely to get widespread heavy rainfall with increased intensity in isolated places on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad as ‘vulnerable’ districts on Thursday.

Moderate to heavy rain has been predicted for the city and the suburbs, with a possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places on Thursday, along with occasional gusty winds reaching 45-55 kmph. According to Mumbai IMD head Jayanta Sarkar, “In the last 24 hours, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada received heavy to very heavy rainfall.

On Thursday, there will be heavy to very heavy rainfall over Konkan, Goa and Maharashtra, but Friday onwards, rainfall intensity could diminish. Ghat areas like Pune, Nashik, Kolhapur and Satara will also witness very heavy rainfall on Thursday.”

“The monsoon in Maharashtra has remained active for a few days now due to favourable conditions like low pressure and strong westerly winds. There is a well-marked low-pressure area on the coast of Odisha, which is also responsible for the good rainfall in most parts of the country,” added the official.

On Wednesday, the minimum temperature recorded in Santacruz was 25.0°C and the maximum was 28.1°C, while relative humidity was 95 per cent. At Colaba, the minimum temperature was 26.0°C and the maximum was 28.8 °C, with relative humidity at 89 per cent. Meanwhile, as per data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), on Wednesday, Mumbai’s Air Quality Index stood at 18 (good), while Delhi, Pune, and Ahmedabad recorded AQIs of 37, 17, and 18 respectively.

The lower the AQI value, the cleaner the air, while a higher AQI indicates a greater level of air pollution and health concerns.

