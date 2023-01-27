Mumbai to get colder from Jan 30; city's AQI remains 'poor'

Mumbai Pollution Update: City's AQI remains poor at 273; mercury at 18.4°C | FPJ

Mumbai along with parts of Maharashtra may witness colder-than-normal temperatures in the coming days.

A cold wave or cold wave-like situation will be observed in Pune, Central Maharashtra. In Mumbai as well, the temperature will drop below the average minimum.

The IMD said a western disturbance is expected after January 27 in the state due to which the daytime temperature may fall partially.

As per weather reports, a significant fall in temperature will be recorded from January 30 onwards in some areas of Maharashtra.

As of Friday morning, Mumbai's AQI was 'poor' at 297.

Meanwhile, the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 297 and 165 respectively. The temperature in the city currently is 19.6°C.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Experts attribute this air quality condition to the low temperature and weak winds along with the dust pollution due to construction activities and slow moving traffic in the city.

Mumbai Weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that the city and suburbs will see partly clear sky today. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 29°C & 18°C, respectively.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 215 AQI Poor

Mazgaon: 225 AQI Poor

Worli: 186 AQI Moderate

Chembur: 344 AQI Very Poor

Bhandup: 283 AQI Poor

Navi Mumbai: 334 AQI Very Poor

