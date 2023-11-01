Mumbai To Get 250 New Aapla Dawakhanas |

Mumbai is all set to get 250 new Aapla Dawakhanas. This was decided in a meeting of Guardian Minister of Mumbai and Skill Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha with BMC administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal and all the four additional commissioners of the civic body on Tuesday. The issues like student study places, skill development centres, creche or baby sitting facilities, patient help centers, issues related to cemetery, public toilets, gardens, waste disposal, increasing capacity of Malabar Hill Reservoir were also discussed in the meeting.

25 New Help Centres To Be Started By Jan 15 2024

Twenty-five new patients help centers will also be started in Mumbai from January 15. Lodha was informed that tenders have been invited for the renovation of cemeteries and the work will start in January 2024. After Diwali, separate waste bins will be distributed to the societies to segregate dry and wet waste.

The meeting also discussed the expansion of Malabar Hill reservoir and a decision to halt the work was taken in the meeting. To review the project, a committee has been set up consisting three IIT professors suggested by the IIT Mumbai directors, BMC officers and residents of Malabar Hill. The said committee will make a decision within a month.

