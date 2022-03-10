Mumbai: To clear extra passenger traffic during Holi, Western Railway to run special trains from Bandra Terminus; click here for list

To clear extra passenger traffic during the Holi festival, Western Railway has decided to run Holi Special trains from Bandra Terminus to Barauni, Ajmer and Gorakhpur. These trains will run as Special Trains on Special Fare (only reserved coaches).

According to a press release issued by Shri Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of these trains are as under:

Train No. 09061 / 09062 Bandra Terminus - Barauni Jn. Special (2 trips)

Train No. 09061 Bandra Terminus - Barauni Jn. Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Tuesday, 15th March, 2022 at 11:00 hrs & reach Barauni Jn. at 06.00 hrs on Thursday. Similarly, Train No. 09062 Barauni Jn. - Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Barauni Jn. on Thursday, 17th March, 2022 at 22.30 hrs & will arrive Bandra Terminus at 17.50 hrs on Saturday. Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Gangapur City, Bharatpur, Achhnera, Mathura, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Sultanpur, Jaunpur City, Varanasi, Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya Jn., Buxar, Ara, Patliputra and Hajipur stations in both directions. This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

Train No. 09622 / 09621 Bandra Terminus - Ajmer Jn. Superfast Special (4 trips)

Train No. 09622 Bandra Terminus - Ajmer Jn Superfast Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Monday, 21st & 28th March, 2022 at 11.15 hrs & will arrive Ajmer Jn. at 09.10 hrs, the next day. Similarly, Train No. 09621 Ajmer Jn. - Bandra Terminus Superfast Special, will depart from Ajmer Jn. on Sunday, 20th & 27th March, 2022 at 06.35 hrs & will arrive Bandra Terminus at 04.15 hrs, the next day. En route this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Bhawani Mandi, Ramganj Mandi, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Jaipur and Kishangarh stations in both directions. This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

05404 / 05403 Bandra Terminus - Gorakhpur - Special Unreserved (6 trips)

Train No. 05404 Bandra Terminus - Gorakhpur Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Saturday, 12th, 19th & 26th March, 2022 at 19.25 hrs & reach Gorakhpur at 06.25 hrs on Monday. Similarly, Train No. 05403 Gorakhpur - Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Gorakhpur on Friday, 11th, 18th & 25th March, 2022 at 05.00 hrs & will arrive Bandra Terminus at 16.00 hrs, the next day. Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Gangapur City, Bharatpur, Achhnera, Mathura, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Gonda, Basti and Khalilabad stations in both directions. This train comprises of General Second Class Coaches.

The booking of Train No. 09061 & 09622 will open on 11.03.2022 at PRS counters and the IRCTC website. For detailed timings of the halts of the above trains, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in. Passengers are requested by Western Railway, to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to COVID-19 during boarding, travelling and at the destination.

ALSO READ Mumbai: Three private labourers die after falling in septic tank while cleaning it in Kandivali

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 09:52 PM IST