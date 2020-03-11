Mumbai: To aid ground water retention, BMC's G ward to use porous concrete

Mumbai: Considering that urbanisation cannot be reversed, and concretisation cannot be stopped, BMC's G (south) ward (Elphinstone, Patel, and Matunga) has taken up with a pilot project to retain and replenish the ground water level. In an effort towards making water soak in naturally into the ground, the civic body will put up porous concrete blocks around tree guards on all the footpaths in areas across the ward.

"The porous concrete as against the conventional cement will not only help water seep in and replenish the ground water level, but will also allow water to water the trees planted on the footpath, as part of the beautification," said a senior BMC official.