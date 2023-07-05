Mumbai: TN Mechanic Duped Of ₹11L With Promise Of Doubling Investment

Representative Pic

Mumbai: Lured by the prospect of doubling his money, a 45-year-old auto mechanic from Tamil Nadu who moved to Mumbai after selling his house in Krishnagiri, lost ₹11 lakh to a fraud. The victim, Akbar Amir Shaikh, 45, filed a case against four individuals at Oshiwara Police Station. He is now homeless with a debt of ₹5 lakh he borrowed on interest to amass money for doubling.

The accused were identified as Sameer Sayyed, 40, Sajid alias Salim, Junaid, 38 and an unknown person.

According to the FIR, Akbar, a resident of Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, received a call on July 1 from his acquaintance Shamshuddin Shaikh, 64, who informed Akbar about a person named Yusuf Shaikh from Mumbai who was running a lucrative business that promised to double the investment money. Tempted by the prospect of doubling his money, Akbar hastily sold his house on the same day for ₹6 lakh and also borrowed ₹5 lakh and came to Mumbai with ₹11 lakh.

The deceivers duped Akbar

According to the complaint, he met Shamashuddin Shaikh at Vrundavan Hotel, in Khar where he was introduced to Akbar to two other individuals involved in the scam, namely Yusuf Shaikh and Sajid alias Salim.

Shamashuddin was asked to get Akbar to Welfare Society, Azad Nagar, Jogeshwari with his money. Yusuf also asked them to bring a box, lock, flowers, joss sticks, Gulabjal and perfume. Akbar went to Jogeshwari with Shamashuddin. There, they were met by a person named Sameer Sayyad, who directed Akbar to place his ₹11 lakh inside the box.

Following the instructions, Akbar secured the money in the box, which Sameer Sayyad subsequently locked. He then switched off the lights and began reciting a mantra. Afterwards, a note was removed from the box and Sameer Sayyad told Akbar to offer a money chadar at Dargah and not open the box for three days. After the conmen left for Namaz, a suspicious Akbar opened the box and found 9 bundles of fake currency notes.

Realizing he had been deceived, he lodged a case against four individuals.

A case has been registered under sections 34 and 420 of the IPC Act.