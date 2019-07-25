Mumbai: Timely clot removal saves 58-year-old man’s leg

Mumbai: A 58-year-old Nitin Singh (name changed) from Mumbai, who com­p­l­ained of heaviness and numbness of left leg for six mon­ths and in the last one week developed severe pain and weak­ness that he could not walk.

He approached Mumbai Central’s Wockhardt Hospital, timely and proper intervention by doctors saved his leg and life, and the patient is now back to work.

Life was perfect until six months ago Nitin Singh, who works in the airline industry, started having heaviness and numbness in the left leg. One week prior to admission he developed severe pain and weakness of the left leg such that he could not walk. He then came to Wockhardt hospital and was admitted.

Dr Shirish Hastak, Consultant Neurologist and Group Director Neurology and Stroke said, “Initially, it was thought he has developed left leg weakness due to a stroke, but the doctor on duty informed me that his left leg was cold.

So, I asked him to check the pulses in both the legs to which he said that they are absent. Immediately I asked for angiography which showed the artery blocked in both his legs (left leg - a femoral artery and right leg - popliteal).

His left leg was turning cold and blue and hence the vascular surgeon, Dr Paresh Pai was called, who did a removal of the clots in both the legs. The patient recovered over the next two weeks. He was discharged and came for his follow-up after a month. He could walk normally and joined back his work.”