Mumbai: Ticket checker’s ingenuity unites bizman with lost luggage

Panic struck a 48-year-old Mumbai businessman when his Mumbai-bound Rajdhani train chugged away from Gwalior station as he got down to buy a bottle of water. Ramanand Bansal, an oil businessman, travels frequently between Delhi-Mumbai. He was worried sick that he may lose his trolley bag that contained important business documents. An hour later, quite miraculously, a Central Railway ticket examiner on board the train telephoned him and reassured him that his luggage was secure. He was told it would be delivered the next day at CSMT.

Uday Raj Yadav, the head travelling ticket examiner (TTE) on Hazrat Nizamuddin-CSMT Rajdhani, was the one to notice the black trolley bag that lay unattended on berth number 41 in B-9 coach of the train. There was no passenger mobile number on the reservation charts, but Yadav managed to get it quite ingeniously and even called Bansal, much to latter’s utter surprise.

Uday Raj told FPJ that it was around 8.30 pm that he first noticed the bag. He said, “I enquired with other passengers, but didn’t get proper information. I then informed the commercial control. In the meantime, I asked an attendant to safeguard it and started searching for the rightful owner”

First, Uday Raj checked the name of the passenger through the reservation chart, but couldn't find a telephone number. Then he checked with the authorised vendors if any of them had interacted with the passenger. One vendor, Arun Kumar, told him that he even has the contact number of the passenger as he had bought something and paid through Gpay mobile app.

Uday Raj then contacted Bansal through Arun Kumar. He first verified the description of the bag and the other stuff left on board. After verification, he promised to deliver it to CSMT.

Bansal thanked Uday Raj and said, “He did an outstanding job. Not only my trolley bag, but he also collected other belongings left on the berth and handed over to my staff when the train reached CSMT.”

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 01:08 AM IST