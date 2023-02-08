e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Ticket checker assaulted by students at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus; 3 arrested

The Central Railway TC has filed a complaint against the three youngsters who are reportedly between 19 and 20-years-old.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 08, 2023, 09:47 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Ticket checker assaulted by students at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus; 3 arrested | Representational pic
Mumbai: Three students were arrested for assaulting and abusing a ticket checker at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Tuesday.

As per a TOI report, the TC Azad Singh Maan had filed a complaint against the three youngsters who are reportedly between 19 and 20-years-old. The TC had intercepted ticketless travellers and had asked them to accompany him to the TC room for penalising them. The group had over 10 travellers and barring these three all had slipped away while following Maan to the TC room. Upon reaching the office, the three students were asked to bring back the rest of the group after which an argument broke between them. The ticket checker alleged that he was held by his collar and beaten up by these youngsters while one of them also recorded a video of the incident. Another TC who was present in the room with Maan informed the CSMT GRP who then came and took the three men into custody. They have been booked on charges of assaulting a government servant.

article-image

