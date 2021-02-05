Mumbai: Thriving racket in illegal sale of diesel, shipping containers used as fuel stations

According to Joint Commissioner of Police, EOW, Niket Kaushik, specific information was received on Thursday morning that diesel was being illegally stored in huge tanks within two shipping containers on the footpath and there was large-scale illegal sale of diesel in Dharavi and Mahim areas. Subsequently, a team led by Police Inspector Nitin Patil conducted raids and arrested Rathod. In the raid,13,550 litres of diesel stored in tanks were seized by police, along with other equipment, like diesel dispensers/pumps.

According to Inspector Patil, “The said company had undertaken a contract with the BMC to supply the latter Clean-Up vehicles. The company would run their vehicles for the BMC and bill the civic body for services rendered and fuel consumed. The BMC had given permission to the company to set up office space for their operations. The company then set up containers on the footpaths of Mahim and Dharavi and inside these containers, they had stored tanks filled with adulterated diesel.

“The said containers were being used as illegal fuel stations. Apart from using the said diesel in their vehicles, the accused would also sell diesel to others cheaper than the prevailing market rate. They would procure cheap diesel from Khopoli for Rs 60/65 per litre. We have made the directors of the company as accused. We will trace them and call them for questioning. The racket was underway for the past two months. This diesel is bad for vehicles and also results in more pollution.”

A case has been registered at Dharavi police station under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Essential Commodities Act and the Motor Spirit High Speed Diesel (Regulation of Supply and Distribution and Prevention of Malpractices) order.