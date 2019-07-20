Mumbai: Three youths killed in accident

Mumbai: Three teenage students out on a morning walk were killed Saturday when they were knocked down by an unidentified vehicle in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said. The incident came to light when locals spotted bodies of three youths in the early hours at Gadhi in Georai tahsil, an official said, adding that the trio were declared dead before arrival at hospital.

They are identified as Sunil Dhote (19), Tukaram Yamgar (18) and Abhishek Jadhav (15). Citing locals' account, the official said the deceased were out for a daily workout in the early morning. Police have registered a case of accident death and are trying to track down the vehicle responsible for the accident.