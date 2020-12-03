Mumbai: Three youths arrested for dangerous stunts in moving car while consuming liquor - watch video

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested three men after their video of performing dangerous stunts in a speeding vehicle while consuming alcohol on Western Express Highway went viral.
In the video, two youths could be seen taking their body out of the speeding car and drinking alcohol. According to reports, the incident took place on Tuesday night at around 1.25 am near Sahara Uran bridge.
The police took the action after receiving the video of the incident. The traffic police traced the car by its number plate and picked up the trio from their residences in Thakur Complex in suburban Kandivali, an official told PTI.
The official said that they had gone on a joyride to Bandra from Kandivali. A case has been registered under sections 279 (rash and negligence driving) and 336 (Endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code, and under the Motor Vehicles Act and the Mumbai Police Act.
In October, three people were arrested for performing stunts on the ledge of a high-rise building in the northern suburb of Kandivali in Mumbai. A video of the act on a narrow slab on the top-most floor of the 23-storey "Bharat" SRA building went viral after which local police began a probe.
In the video, one man can be seen doing handstands on the narrow slab and two others shooting a video, which was later uploaded on social media. A handstand involves standing in an inverted vertical position supported by the hands, an exercise which has a place in routines ranging from Yoga to gymnastics and modern dance.
(Inputs from PTI)