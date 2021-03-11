Mumbai: Three youth held for stabbing bikers with beer bottle during road rage

The Sion police have arrested three persons 18 days after they allegedly fatally assaulted two bikers during an incident of road rage in Sion. The police scanned 338 CCTV camera footage and checked 355 scooters in order to arrest the three Nilesh Salave, 21, Akash Sakhare, 19 and Ajit Pillai, 21 all residents of Chembur.

The incident took place on February 20 when Nitin Saroj, 22 and his friend Raja Saroj, 22 we're going to Mankhurd on their bike, on Sion circle bridge, the three accused on a scooter, overtook them and blocked their way. The accused confronted the duo for riding from the wrong side.

An argument broke out between them and in a fit of rage, one of the accused allegedly smashed a beer bottle on Nitin's head. When Raja tried to intervene the accused assaulted him and stabbed him into his chest and in the stomach with a broken beer bottle and fled.

Raja who was fatally injured in the incident recently discharged from the hospital after spending at least 10 days in intensive care unit at Sion hospital, said police.

Following the incident, the Sion police registered an offence of attempt to murder and began their investigation.

"The accused were initially unknown and we didn't have their bike number as well, in order to trace them we scanned 338 CCTV cameras and also checked 355 red color scooters of the particular brand, we finally managed to traced then on Tuesday " said Manoj Hirlekar, senior inspector of Sion police station.

On Tuesday police managed to trace them and arrested them from Chembur, they were produced before the court on Wednesday which remanded them to police custody.