Mumbai: Three sent to 14-day judicial custody for attacking NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede and his team

NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede and his team were attacked by a mob during a raid at Goregaon in Mumbai on Sunday.

Two Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) staffers sustained injuries after they were attacked during an operation.

Acting on information, the team had gone to raid premises of a peddler allegedly stocking LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide).

Three people are arrested in connection with the incident. The accused have been sent to 14-day judicial custody. Further investigation is underway.