Mumbai: Three peddlers held with Mephedrone drugs in NCB raids

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have arrested three peddlers during their ongoing drive against Mephedrone (MD) drugs.

The agency stated that they seized 136 grams of MD regarded as commercial quantity from two drug peddlers at Mahim railway station, the agency revealed on Tuesday.

On Sunday night, NCB Mumbai intercepted two persons namely Mohamed Bilal and Shaikh Gulam Gosh at railway station Mahim and recovered 136 grams of Mephedrone (Commercial quantity). "On follow up action, one person namely Sehbaz Shah Alam Sheikh was also apprehended by NCB Mumbai," a statement by the agency read. Bilal and Shaik Gulam were working for one Sehbaz Shah Alam Sheikh.

MD is also known as M-cat, Meow Meow, white magic. It is a synthetic stimulant drug of amphetamine class with psychoactive characteristics and usually used at party and play drugs.