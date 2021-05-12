Mumbai: Three men including local MNS leader's son held for snatching pedestrian's mobile in Dadar

Mumbai: Dadar police arrested three men hours after they snatched a mobile phone from a pedestrian on Tuesday. The three have been identified as Mohanish Kulthe (21), Pranav Jadhav (22) and Hrishikesh Chavhan (21), said Dadar police officials. Kulthe is the son of a local Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader from Ghatkopar while the other two are from well to do family, added Dadar police.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon when the three travelling in a car stopped their vehicle near Abdul Gani Chawl where the victim Pravin Chavhan, 30, was talking over his phone. Spotting Chavhan at an isolated spot the accused snatched his phone and escaped in their car.