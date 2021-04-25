Mumbai: Three inmates try to flee from COVID centre booked

The Byculla police have booked three inmates of the Arthur Road jail after they allegedly tried to flee from a COVID Care Centre at Byculla recently The three have been are identified at Maj Khan (34) Manoj Gujar (35) and Ankush Jadhav (42).

According to the police, the incident occurred last week, when the three tried to break window grills of the centre and allegedly tried to escape. However, seeing them breaking the grills, the other inmates taking treatment there alerted the cops and foiled their plans.

Following the attempt, the security at the center was beefed up. After a primary investigation the jail authorities decided to lodge an FIR against the trio. Based on their complaint, the Byculla police registered an offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section for Resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension (224), mischief causing damage (427), criminal intimidation (506) and attempt to commit offence (511).

All three were accused of assault and theft charges and were lodged at Arthur Road jail. They were shifted to the COVID care facility at Byculla after being tested positive for the virus. Since the outbreak of coronavirus in jail a dedicated COVID care facility has been started at E S Patanwala School in Byculla for inmates.

Since the outbreak 283 inmates of the Arthur Road jail have tested positive so far of them 261 have recovered while 22 are still taking treatment.