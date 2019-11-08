Mumbai: Three injured in tree collapse in Chembur

Mumbai: Two children and a man were injured after a tree collapsed on them at Pestom Sagar road number 6, near Somaiya College signal in Chembur East on Thursday afternoon around 12.

The injured were undergoing treatment at the Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar. The affect of the “Cyclone Maha’ was also seen in various parts of Mumbai. Due to the heavy wind blowing, an old tree collapsed in Chembur.

In this incident, two boys and a man were seriously injured. The boys identified as Vikas Pandit, 7, Mahesh Pachrekar 11, were riding a bicycle when suddenly the tree collapsed and they sustained injuries on their head and face.

The man was identified as Shivaji Londe, 55, and sustained serious injuries. All the three were rescued by the fire brigade team with the help of police and local residents.

They were rushed to the Rajawadi Hospital, where the condition of two boys was said to be stable, while the man’s condition is still critical.