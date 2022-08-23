e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Three injured in LPG cylinder blast in Dombivli

The incident took place in a ground-floor flat at Parsan building in Gaikwad Wadi around 8 pm.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, August 23, 2022, 11:18 PM IST
article-image
Representative | Photo by Magda Ehlers from Pexels

Three persons including a three-year-old boy were injured in the explosion of an LPG cylinder in Dombivli city of Thane district on Tuesday evening, an official said.

The incident took place in a ground-floor flat at Parsan building in Gaikwad Wadi around 8 pm.

A 63-year-old woman who lived in the flat was injured. A woman and her three-year-old son were also injured as the door grill of the flat fell on them, the official said.

The boy suffered serious injuries. All three are undergoing treatment.

HomeMumbaiMumbai: Three injured in LPG cylinder blast in Dombivli

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Impersonator booked for posing as director of institute in Juhu

Mumbai: Impersonator booked for posing as director of institute in Juhu

UP to set up task force to check trade of narcotics

UP to set up task force to check trade of narcotics

No split in MVA but united to take on Shinde-Fadnavis government, says Uddhav Thackeray

No split in MVA but united to take on Shinde-Fadnavis government, says Uddhav Thackeray

Delhi Excise Policy case: Has ED registered money laundering case against Delhi Deputy CM Manish...

Delhi Excise Policy case: Has ED registered money laundering case against Delhi Deputy CM Manish...

Temple premises, garbhgriha washed, purified with gangajal after Muslim minister visits with CM...

Temple premises, garbhgriha washed, purified with gangajal after Muslim minister visits with CM...