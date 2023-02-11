e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Three injured as fire breaks out in Mulund West restaurant

The fire was reported around 3.10 pm at Cowboy Barbeque restaurant in Ram Ratan Triveni Marg in Mulund West and was extinguished within minutes.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 11, 2023, 05:36 PM IST
article-image
Twitter Photo
A major fire broke out in a restaurant in the Mulund West area of Mumbai on Saturday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 3.10 pm at Cowboy Barbeque restaurant in Ram Ratan Triveni Marg in Mulund West and was extinguished within minutes.

Three people were injured in the incident, accorind to reports.

More details to follow...

