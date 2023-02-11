Mumbai: Three injured as fire breaks out in Mulund West restaurant

Twitter Photo

A major fire broke out in a restaurant in the Mulund West area of Mumbai on Saturday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 3.10 pm at Cowboy Barbeque restaurant in Ram Ratan Triveni Marg in Mulund West and was extinguished within minutes.

Three people were injured in the incident, accorind to reports.

More details to follow...

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)