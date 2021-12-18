Mumbai: Three including a woman arrested with MD and Ketamine worth Rs 4.65 lakhs

Thane: The Anti-Narcotic Cell of the Thane crime branch had arrested three people including a woman and seized mephedrone and ketamine worth Rs 4.65 lakhs. The police said the three were selling the drugs in parts of Shil-Daighar and Mumbra.

The police said the arrested accused are identified as Sajid Ali Maniyaar, Niyaz Khan and Shafugta Shaikh all three from the Shil-Daighar area.

The ANC unit of the Thane crime branch received information about peddlers active near a public road on Shibli Nagar near the green park. Accordingly, a trap was laid and the team arrested Sajid and Niyaz. "We found 17 grams of mephedrone and 170 grams of ketamine worth Rs 4.65 lakhs. Later the woman was arrested after her involvement was found in the crime," said a police officer.

Vijay Powar, senior police inspector, ANC, Thane confirmed the arrest and said the three are in police custody till December 23.

Powar added the case had been registered against them under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act. "The accused have known peddlers in the vicinity, who get drugs in quantity and sell it to customers on a per gram basis. We are further getting details to check where they were bringing the drugs from," said a police official from ANC.

