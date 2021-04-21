Mumbai: Three including a minor detained for gang-rape of 17-year-old girl, blackmailing

Three youths were arrested while a juvenile was detained recently for allegedly gang raping a minor girl, who is now aged 18, between 2019 and 2020.

The victim had claimed in her complaint that the main accused had spiked her cold drink and raped her, after which three of his friends took turns in sexually assaulting her. The assault continued on the pretext of blackmailing to circulate the video shot during the crime, which they released soon after she stopped budging to their demands.

A police officer said that the teenager, a resident of Bandra (W), was first allegedly raped by one of her neighbours in 2019, who had then shot a video of the incident, which he held as leverage to blackmail the victim. On the pretext of blackmailing, the accused, who was 17-years-old then, sexually assaulted the minor on multiple occasions and even asked three of his friends, all neighbours, to join him.