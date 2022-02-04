Mumbai: Three held for stealing bikes for joyrides, 12 vehicles recovered

The Aarey Police arrested three history sheeters of vehicle theft and have detected cases worth ₹4.41 lakh. They have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Police made the arrests on Thursday and recovered 12 two wheelers from them.

According to police sources, the police made three arrests-- Alankar Gudekar (21), Sibu Kamal Adak and Krishna Shukla alias Kisan (22), for taking two wheelers on joyrides. Police said that two more accused are yet to be traced.

An official said that the accused allegedly stole expensive motorcycles from different parts of the city, especially from crowded marketplaces, only to take them on joyrides. Police said that the accused are college dropouts and two of them, Gudekar and Kisan, have multiple cases to their name.

The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for dacoity. Police are now probing the case to nab the other accused.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 07:02 AM IST