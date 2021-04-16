Mumbai: Three held for robbing doctor's house to clear debts

Three men were arrested by Jogeshwari Police for an alleged robbery at a doctor's residence.

The mastermind, Vikram Yadav, who is the owner of a pharmacy store, had planned the whole thing to mint money off the doctor, who has been treating an unusual number of patients.

Police said Vikram had roped in two others identified as Rajesh Yadav, a student and Ajay Yadav, an interior designer.

Vikram sent Ajay and Rajesh to the doctor's residence, where the duo posed as courier boys and asked the victim to open the door to collect the parcel. The duo then attacked her and forced themselves into the house, but the victim screamed and alerted the neighbors, who rushed to her rescue and thus the robbery bid was foiled. They managed to escape with Rs 1,050 kept in the drawer.

The neighbors chased them and caught hold of Vikram, who was standing at a distance while two of the accused fled. He was arrested and revealed that all three of them were debt ridden due to lockdown and wanted to make quick money. Ajay and Rajesh were later arrested and the trio was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for robbery, causing voluntarily hurt and common intention.