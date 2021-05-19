Mumbai: Three held for kidnapping, extortion charges

The Bangur Nagar Police have booked a history-sheeter and his associates for kidnapping and extortion charges after they were handed over by officials or crime branch unit 11 for abducting a city based real estate agent and demanding ₹1 crore to release him.

The duo was nabbed on May 15, from Malad. The victim told police that three men had kidnapped him in April and confined in a room for three days, and demanded ₹1 crore as extortion.

The accused, who is a notorious criminal, was approached by people who were allegedly duped by a company by investing upon the complainant's advice. While police have made the arrest, further investigation in the case is underway.