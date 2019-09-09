Mumbai: Three held for job racket in Chembur

Mumbai: Chembur police recently arrested three people for duping aspirants by promising them jobs. According to police, the mastermind who is still at large, had established a call centre to dupe people. The arrested accused have been identified as Ravindra Singh (21), Arun Kumar (20) and Saurabh Solanki (21).

A 22-year-old Chembur resident had complained to the police that he had been duped of Rs 50,000 on the pretext of a promising job in an airline.

According to his complained, he received a call in May saying that his resume has been shortlisted for a vacancy in the cabin crew department for a leading airline.

After a telephonic session, he was assured that he has been selected for an interview but to be eligible he needs to pay Rs 50,000 as a formality, which would be refunded after his selection. The complainant paid the money, but after that the interviewer stopped responding.

After his complaint, Chembur Police registered a case of cheating and forgery and began the investigation. Police tracked the money trail and began picking up people whose accounts were used to transfer the money.

According to the police, a person named Amit is said to be the mastermind of the gang who set up the call centre to dupe people.