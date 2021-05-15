Mumbai: Three held for issuing fake death certificates



Kavle assured to give the certificates and demanded ₹ 3000. Once their deal was done Kavle asked for the Aadhaar card of the deceased and asked to meet him near the police hospital at Nagpada in the evening.

At the location, the police already laid a trap and as three came to deliver the death certificate, the crime branch unit 4 sleuths apprehended them red-handed.

According to the crime branch officials, Kavle works as an ambulance driver while the other two work as helpers and had good rapport with doctors. On the pretext of helping grieving family members they used to convince doctors to issue death certificates without verification and pass them to family members in the return of money, most of the time the doctors have their share as well, said police.

The alleged malpractice was going on for over a year and prima facie they have so far issued 15 death certificates, said police. The three were arrested under the Indian Penal Code sections for issuing or signing false certificates (197) and that of cheating and forgery, said police. The police are investigating the doctor's role in the malpractice.