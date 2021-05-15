Mumbai: Three held for issuing fake death certificates

Mumbai: The city crime branch arrested three persons for allegedly issuing fake death certificates on Thursday while handing over fake death certificates issued by a doctor. The doctor who allegedly issued the certificate has also been made an accused in the case however he is yet to be arrested, said police.
According to the crime branch officials, they received information that three persons identified as Sanny Kavle (31), Somnath Gaikwad (28) and Dashrath Gurav (56) used to issue fake death certificates in return of money. Accordingly, the crime branch officials approached them with a bogus customer and asked for a death certificate of a person.
Kavle assured to give the certificates and demanded ₹ 3000. Once their deal was done Kavle asked for the Aadhaar card of the deceased and asked to meet him near the police hospital at Nagpada in the evening.
At the location, the police already laid a trap and as three came to deliver the death certificate, the crime branch unit 4 sleuths apprehended them red-handed.
According to the crime branch officials, Kavle works as an ambulance driver while the other two work as helpers and had good rapport with doctors. On the pretext of helping grieving family members they used to convince doctors to issue death certificates without verification and pass them to family members in the return of money, most of the time the doctors have their share as well, said police.
The alleged malpractice was going on for over a year and prima facie they have so far issued 15 death certificates, said police. The three were arrested under the Indian Penal Code sections for issuing or signing false certificates (197) and that of cheating and forgery, said police. The police are investigating the doctor's role in the malpractice.