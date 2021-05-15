Mumbai: Three held for gang-raping a woman at Bandstand

The Bandra Police have arrested three men for allegedly gang raping a woman at Bandstand in Bandra (W) on Thursday. While the accused trio, including the victim's boyfriend, were all residents of Shivaji Nagar and knew the victim, the incident came to light only after she was asked by her sister about the pain she was suffering from. Following the complaint, the arrested trio has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for gang rape charges and further investigation is underway.

According to police, the woman had visited Bandstand on Thursday with her boyfriend, where two of his friends joined later, and were sitting amid rocks in the dark, at around 11 pm, when they allegedly gang raped her, taking turns to sexually assault her. All of them returned home in Shivaji Nagar, where the woman confided in her sister about the offence and later approached Shivaji Nagar police station to report it.

Shivaji Nagar Police said that since the offence was committed out of their jurisdiction, the case was transferred to Bandra Police, who began the probe and arrested the trio. An officer said that the trio claimed that it was a consensual act and she is making false allegations over monetary issues.

Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 9) confirmed the arrest and said that they are probing the case from all angles. While they have been booked under section 376D of the Indian Penal Code for gangrape charges, they were produced before a magistrate court and remanded in police custody till May 19.