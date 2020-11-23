Mumbai: Three held for attack on NCB team in Goregaon

Mumbai: Two officers of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) sustained minor injuries after they were allegedly attacked by three persons during an anti-drug operation in Goregaon on Sunday night.

Acting on a tip off, the NCB Mumbai zonal team headed by it’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede raided a premise at S.V road in Goregaon (west). According to NCB, Wankhede, Superintendent V V Singh, Investigating Officer Vishwanath Tiwari, sepoys P S Reddy and P D More, and driver Anil Mane seized total 20 blots of LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) which is specified as commercial quantity from one Kerry Kelvin Mendes who is suspected of peddling drugs.

While Mendes was detained and taken inside a vehicle, a mob stopped the team near Jawahar hall in Goregaon (west). During the course of operation, the NCB Mumbai team was allegedly attacked by three persons who were later identified as Vipul Krishna Agre,25, a merchant navy employee, Yusuf Amin Shaikh,24, a civil engineer, and his father Amin Abdul Latif Shaikh,44, a tailor, all from Goregaon area. They were placed under arrest and were sent to judicial custody by a local court.

“They started abusing and pushing the team members and fought with the team. They surrounded and damaged the official vehicle and also damaged a pair of handcuffs,” the NCB said in a statement. “Their efforts were directed towards freeing the accused. They gathered a mob which surrounded the NCB team. The NCB team officers showed exemplary courage and thwarted the attempts of these persons. They also tried to calm down the mob,” the statement added.

Goregaon police sources said that the trio indulged in an altercation with the NCB officials over the detention of Mendes and to check where he was taken. Singh and Reddy sustained minor injuries in the scuffle. The NCB disclosed their identity to the unruly mob, but to no avail. The Goregaon police were called at the spot by the NCB team who responded promptly and helped the NCB team secure the accused and seized drugs.

An FIR has been lodged against the said three persons in Goregaon police station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 34 (common intention).