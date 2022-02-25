Mumbai: Three held by ACB in illegal gratification case

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials have booked a Naib Tehsildar and two other persons in an illegal gratification case. The accused persons were allegedly demanding money from a man who was supposed to be given compensation from the government for having acquired his agricultural land for the Kalyan-Kasara second railway route.

The bribe was being sought to get the work done. The ACB has seized 43 cheques totally worth Rs 2.34 crore upon arrest that did not have names on them.

The accused persons have been identified as Vitthal Gosavi (Naib Tehsildar posted at Bhiwandi), Vijay Bhaeer and Laxman Rajpurohit.

According to the ACB, the complainant had agricultural land that was acquired by the government for the Kalyan-Kasara second railway route and the government had assured compensation of Rs 55 lakh. Gosavi had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 8 lakh from the victim who had been following up at his office to seek his compensation money. The victim then approached the ACB and got a complaint lodged against the accused.

"Verification of the allegations made by the victim had revealed that Gosavi, through the other accused persons, had initially demanded Rs 8 lakh and had later settled the bribe amount for Rs 6 lakh of which Rs 4 lakh were meant to be paid in cheque," the ACB official said.

He added that on Thursday, "Rajpurohit was caught red-handed accepting a bribe from the victim at the behest of Gosavi, after which Gosavi and Bhaeer too were nabbed. We have seized 43 cheques of different banks having Rs 2.34 crore value from the accused persons. Investigations are on to ascertain why accused persons had these cheques."

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 09:50 PM IST