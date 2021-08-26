Mumbai: Three cops, including DCP, booked for extortion, forgery and assault charges in Amboli

Three policemen, including a Deputy Commissioner of Police attached to unit 10 of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch were booked by Amboli Police for extortion charges, leveled by a property dealer. The First Information Report (FIR) was registered on Wednesday, acting on the order of the 66th Metropolitan Magistrate Court at Andheri.

The FIR states that three policemen-- DCP Akbar Pathan, earlier posted as DCP Crime and now attached to local arms division, police inspectors Sunil Mane, who was recently arrested by the National Investigation Agency in connection to the murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran and Chimaji Adhav, currently posted at Byculla Byculla station, allegedly accepted an extortion of ₹17 lakh from October 2019 to February last year. According to the FIR, when the complainant refused to budge for more monetary demands, the accused policemen allegedly booked him under false charges at MIDC police station.

The complainant was booked for cheating charges at MIDC police station and is one of the accused for duping people on the pretext of selling a "rice puller" metal device, claiming it had magical properties to pull rice out of grains, police said. Furthermore, the complainant also alleged that he was assaulted by the accused trio, wherein they also hurled abuses at him. The FIR stated that the complainant was allegedly forced to sign a blank paper and then destroyed all the evidence.

The complainant had approached the Metropolitan Magistrate Court, which ordered Amboli Police to register a complaint. Acting on the orders, an offence registered, wherein DCP Pathan, along with police inspectors Sunil Mane and Chimaji Adhav were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for extortion (section 385), 167, forgery of record of Court or of public register (section 466), using as genuine a forged document (section 471), having possession of forged documents (section 474), voluntarily causing hurt (section 323), intentional insult (section 504), causing disappearance of evidence (section 201), criminal intimidation (section 506(2)) and criminal conspiracy (section 120B).

This is the second FIR registered against DCP Pathan, with the first one at Marine Drive police station on July 2. In that FIR, a real estate developer alleged that six police officers, including Pathan, who were probing the complainant's alleged nexus with the underworld, had demanded ₹50 lakh and a 2BHK flat at Bhayander for not invoking Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against him.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 10:48 PM IST