Mumbai: Three bridges on Usha Nagar nullah in Bhandup to be ready in 22 months

The BMC will soon start the demolition and reconstruction work of three bridges on Usha Nagar nullah in Bhandup east. The proposal was approved by the civic body in October 2021, but the work was delayed for the alternative arrangements in the area.

The estimated cost of the work is around Rs 30 crore and is expected to be completed in 22 months (excluding monsoon). The work of widening various nullahs in the city has been carried out by the civic body for the last few years.

The project is part of the BMC’s Brihanmumbai Storm Water Disposal (Brimstowad) project, launched in 2005 to prevent floods. Bhandup has also been one of the flooded areas after Kurla in the eastern suburbs. So regular desilting work of nullah is carried out by the BMC pre-monsoon.

Other than the widening of nullahs, the civic body had also conducted a structural audit of the bridges. Accordingly, a consultant appointed by the BMC inspected the three bridges on the Usha Nagarnullah at Veer Savarkar Marg in 2019.

The three bridges are at Chamunda Nagar, between Chamunda Nagar and Hema Park and Near Hema Park. "The bridges were in a dilapidated condition and an earlier structural audit suggested its demolition. The pillars of all three were in poor condition. The contractor has made the alternative arrangements so the demolition work of the bridges will be carried out soon," said the civic official.

The BMC has instructed the contractor to take necessary precautions so that the pedestrian movement in the area is not affected during the entire construction period. Hence,the contractor will have to provide barricading, signals, warning signals, etc for the same. The length of bridges are 18.5 metres, 18.5 metres, and 34 metres while overall width is 27.50 metres.